Athletics' Daulton Jefferies: Specialist confirms stained biceps
Doctors confirmed Jefferies is dealing with a right biceps strain, Shayna Rubin of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
A specialist confirmed Jefferies avoided damage to his elbow, which is good news for the 24-year-old, who underwent Tommy John surgery back in April of 2017. While the right-hander seemingly dodged a bullet, a biceps strain could still be problematic for a pitcher, and the Athletics will likely handle him with extra caution, leaving his status for the start of the season in doubt.
