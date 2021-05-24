Jefferies (biceps) is starting Monday's game for Triple-A Las Vegas, Melissa Lockard of The Athletic reports.
Jefferies was placed on the minor-league injured list with right biceps tendinitis at the end of April, but he'll make his 2021 debut Monday. The right-hander made his major-league debut last year, but Monday's start will be his first at the Triple-A level. Now that he's healthy, Jefferies could return to the majors at some point this year if he pitches effectively with Triple-A Las Vegas.
More News
-
Athletics' Daulton Jefferies: Out with biceps tendinitis•
-
Athletics' Daulton Jefferies: Staying on turn with Irvin•
-
Athletics' Daulton Jefferies: Optioned to minors•
-
Athletics' Daulton Jefferies: Shows well in final spring turn•
-
Athletics' Daulton Jefferies: Candidate for rotation vacancy•
-
Athletics' Daulton Jefferies: Locked in Tuesday•