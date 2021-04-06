Jefferies is scheduled to pitch at the alternate site on the same day as Cole Irvin pitches for the big club as Oakland looks to keep its options open, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Irvin gave up four earned runs while striking out two in 4.1 innings against the Astros in his first start of the season, so he may already have a pretty short leash. If Irvin struggles again, Jefferies could replace him in the rotation.