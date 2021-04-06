Jefferies is scheduled to pitch at the alternate site on the same day as Cole Irvin pitches for the big club as Oakland looks to keep its options open, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Irvin gave up four earned runs while striking out two in 4.1 innings against the Astros in his first start of the season, so he may already have a pretty short leash. If Irvin struggles again, Jefferies could replace him in the rotation.
More News
-
Athletics' Daulton Jefferies: Optioned to minors•
-
Athletics' Daulton Jefferies: Shows well in final spring turn•
-
Athletics' Daulton Jefferies: Candidate for rotation vacancy•
-
Athletics' Daulton Jefferies: Locked in Tuesday•
-
Athletics' Daulton Jefferies: Picks up win in relief•
-
Athletics' Daulton Jefferies: Another strong performance•