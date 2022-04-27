Jefferies (1-3) took the loss during Tuesday's 8-2 defeat at the hands of the Giants, allowing five runs on four hits and two walks with three strikeouts in four innings.

Jefferies surrendered all the damage in the second and third innings with Wilmer Flores being the main culprit by knocking in four of the five runs. The 26-year-old has now alternated strong and poor performances and can't be trusted until he shows more consistency. He's tentatively slated to take the hill next against the Rays on Monday.