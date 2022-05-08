Jefferies (1-5) allowed four runs on seven hits over five innings Sunday, striking out three and taking a loss against the Twins.

The Twins got on the board in the second inning with Gio Urshela's sacrifice fly. Jefferies then coughed up three runs in the third, including Jorge Polanco's two-run single. He posted a 1.17 ERA in his first three outings this season but he's now coughed up 15 runs over his last three, raising his season ERA to 5.22 through 29.1 innings. Jefferies is projected to face the Angels at home next week.