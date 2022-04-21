Jefferies (1-2) allowed one run (none earned) on three hits and no walks while striking out five across six innings to take the loss Wednesday against Baltimore.

Jefferies stated the game with a scoreless four innings, though he allowed a leadoff double in the fifth frame to Ryan McKenna. McKenna came around to score one batter later due to an error by Elvis Andrus. Otherwise, Jefferies held Baltimore in check, generating eight flyball outs while also racking up 13 swinging strikes on 83 total pitches. Jefferies has maintained a 1.17 ERA across 15.1 frames this season, though he has only nine strikeouts and has benefitted from an 89.7 left on base percentage.