Jefferies (0-1) took the loss in Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Rangers after surrendering five runs on five hits with one strikeout and two walks over two innings.
The 25-year-old gave up a three-run homer to Rougned Odor and a two-run shot to Ronald Guzman, which proved to be the only runs Texas would put up all afternoon. Jefferies seems unlikely to stick in the rotation, as the A's will be in need of extra pitchers with another doubleheader Monday, and the rest of the regular rotation is currently healthy.
More News
-
Athletics' Daulton Jefferies: Officially serving as 29th man•
-
Athletics' Daulton Jefferies: Set for big-league debut Saturday•
-
Athletics' Daulton Jefferies: Awaiting chance at alternate site•
-
Athletics' Daulton Jefferies: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Athletics' Daulton Jefferies: Specialist confirms stained biceps•
-
Athletics' Daulton Jefferies: Visiting specialist Monday•