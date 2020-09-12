Jefferies (0-1) took the loss in Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Rangers after surrendering five runs on five hits with one strikeout and two walks over two innings.

The 25-year-old gave up a three-run homer to Rougned Odor and a two-run shot to Ronald Guzman, which proved to be the only runs Texas would put up all afternoon. Jefferies seems unlikely to stick in the rotation, as the A's will be in need of extra pitchers with another doubleheader Monday, and the rest of the regular rotation is currently healthy.