Athletics' Daulton Jefferies: Throwing off the mound
Jefferies threw off the mound Monday for the first time since undergoing Tommy John surgery back in April.
Throwing off the mound approximately nine and a half months after Tommy John surgery is right in line with the normal recovery timeline. That puts the 2016 37th-overall pick in line to return to game action sometime early in the 2018 season, assuming his recovery continues to progress on schedule.
