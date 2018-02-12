Play

Jefferies threw off the mound Monday for the first time since undergoing Tommy John surgery back in April.

Throwing off the mound approximately nine and a half months after Tommy John surgery is right in line with the normal recovery timeline. That puts the 2016 37th-overall pick in line to return to game action sometime early in the 2018 season, assuming his recovery continues to progress on schedule.

