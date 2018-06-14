Jeffries (elbow) is back to throwing 95 mph off a mound and will make his first rehab start in an Arizona League game next week, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Jefferies had Tommy John surgery last year, and the rehab start would represent his first taste of game action since April 13, 2017. The 22-year-old right-hander was only able to log two appearances (one start) at the High-A level before his injury, generating a 2.57 ERA and 1.14 WHIP over seven innings. With his velocity encouragingly back up to elite levels, facing live hitters will represent the next step in Jefferies' recovery.