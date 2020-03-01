Athletics' Daulton Jefferies: Visiting specialist Monday
Jefferies (biceps) underwent an MRI which revealed no elbow issues, but he'll visit a specialist Monday for his upper biceps strain, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Jefferies left last Monday's spring game with the injury and continues to be evaluated, so he won't have a recovery timeline until after his visit with the specialist. Manager Bob Melvin previously indicated the team "dodged a bullet" with the initial diagnosis, but a biceps strain could still be problematic for a pitcher. The 24-year-old's status for the start of the season remains up in the air for now.
