Cameron is carrying a .404/.530/.827 slash line across the 66 plate appearances he's logged for Triple-A Las Vegas over 14 games in May.

Cameron has laced 14 of his 21 hits during that span for extra-base hits as well, which has led to 16 RBI. He's also walking at a 19.7 percent clip while only striking out 13.6 percent of the time, making it a particularly impressive stretch of offensive production. However, Cameron has had similarly successful stints throughout his long minors career, only to significantly struggle against big-league arms when given the opportunity; therefore, even if he's able to break through with a promotion, it remains to be seen if Cameron will be able to carry over the momentum.