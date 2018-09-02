Kiekhefer had his contract selected by the Athletics on Saturday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Kiekhefer signed a minor-league contract with the Athletics in May and posted a 3.83 ERA and 1.25 WHIP over 44.2 innings with Triple-A Nashville. The left-hander has a 5.32 ERA and 1.41 WHIP over 22 career major-league innings.