Athletics' Dean Kiekhefer: Contract purchased by Oakland
Kiekhefer had his contract selected by the Athletics on Saturday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Kiekhefer signed a minor-league contract with the Athletics in May and posted a 3.83 ERA and 1.25 WHIP over 44.2 innings with Triple-A Nashville. The left-hander has a 5.32 ERA and 1.41 WHIP over 22 career major-league innings.
More News
-
Reds' Dean Kiekhefer: Signs minor-league deal with Reds•
-
Mariners' Dean Kiekhefer: Sent to minor-league camp•
-
Mariners' Dean Kiekhefer: Sent outright to Triple-A•
-
Mariners' Dean Kiekhefer: Designated for assignment•
-
Mariners' Dean Kiekhefer: Claimed by Mariners on Friday•
-
Cardinals' Dean Kiekhefer: Called up by Cardinals•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some younger players are poised to make an impact in the first week of September. Scott White...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 24
A holiday on Monday means a busy week of baseball action. Scott White appraises the two-start...
-
Ranking the top 25 DL stashes
With the DL becoming less relevant by the day, Scott White wonders how likely certain players...
-
Minor League Barometer: Trending?
Who is about to be promoted to the bigs for September? Here are some of the most prominent...
-
Waivers: Safe to drop Judge now?
What does the Yankees' acquisition of Andrew McCutchen say about Aaron Judge's chances of returning...
-
Some possible September call-ups
September roster expansion normally isn't a time when teams promote their best prospects, but...