Athletics' Dean Kiekhefer: Outrighted to Triple-A
Kiekhefer was outrighted to Triple-A Nashville on Monday.
Kiekhefer was dropped from the team's 40-man roster in order to make room for younger players who warrant protection from the upcoming Rule 5 draft. The southpaw made just four appearances for the A's in 2018, allowing four runs across two innings of work. He posted a 3.39 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 7.9 K/9 in 58.1 innings across multiple levels of the minors.
