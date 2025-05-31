Clarke went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 8-7 loss to the Blue Jays.

The 25-year-old Toronto native lofted a second-inning fastball from Braydon Fisher down the left-field line for the first homer of his big-league career, in his eighth career game. Clarke has had a tough time in the majors so far, posting a 1:16 BB:K while batting just .160 (4-for-25), but Saturday's performance might provide him with a jolt of confidence.