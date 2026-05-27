Athletics' Denzel Clarke: Heads to 60-day IL

The Athletics transferred Clarke (hamstring) from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Tuesday.

Initially placed on the IL on April 22 due to a deep bone bruise in his right foot, Clarke suffered a high-grade left hamstring strain last week during his rehab assignment and isn't scheduled to be re-evaluated until after the All-Star break. With that in mind, Clarke's move to the 60-day IL won't affect his timeline for a return and is merely a procedural transaction. The Athletics replaced Clarke on the 40-man roster with left-hander Gage Jump, who was called up from Triple-A Las Vegas to make his MLB debut Tuesday against the Mariners.