The Athletics optioned Clarke to Triple-A Las Vegas on Monday.

Clarke was one of 13 players the Athletics reassigned or optioned to minor-league camp Monday in the club's latest round of roster cuts. The Athletics added the 24-year-old outfielder to their 40-man roster in November following a 2024 season in which he slashed .269/.339/.445 with 13 home runs and 36 steals over 478 plate appearances at Double-A Midland. Clarke is likely to spend most of the upcoming season at Las Vegas but should have the opportunity to make his MLB debut at some point in 2025 if he shows he can handle pitching in the Pacific Coast League.