Clarke, who was placed on Double-A Midland's 7-day injured list in late July with a left shoulder strain, was transferred to the 60-day IL on Tuesday, Melissa Lockard of The Athletic reports.

Given that Clarke last played July 21, he won't be eligible for activation until late September, essentially spelling an end to his 2023 campaign. Lockard notes that Clarke missed the first three weeks of the season with a left shoulder strain, so he may have aggravated the injury to his non-throwing arm at some point after making his 2023 debut April 25. The 23-year-old outfielder will wrap up the campaign with a .261/.381/.496 slash line with 12 home runs and 11 stolen bases in 286 plate appearances.