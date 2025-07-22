Athletics' Denzel Clarke: Officially lands on 10-day IL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Athletics placed Clarke on the 10-day injured list with a Grade 2 right adductor strain.
Clarke suffered the injury during Sunday's game against the Guardians. There's no word yet on how long Clarke might be sidelined, but given the nature of the injury, it would be a surprise if it's a minimum absence. Lawrence Butler slid over to center field to cover for Clarke on Monday in Texas and could continue to play the position while Clarke is out.
More News
-
Athletics' Denzel Clarke: Heading to IL with adductor strain•
-
Athletics' Denzel Clarke: Out of Monday's lineup•
-
Athletics' Denzel Clarke: Exits Sunday with hip discomfort•
-
Athletics' Denzel Clarke: Homers in big win•
-
Athletics' Denzel Clarke: Resting Friday•
-
Athletics' Denzel Clarke: Belts second homer•