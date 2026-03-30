Athletics' Denzel Clarke: Out of lineup Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Clarke is not in the starting lineup for Monday's game against Atlanta.
Clarke started all three of the Athletics' games against the Blue Jays in the opening series but went 1-for-9 at the plate with six strikeouts. He'll take a seat Monday, and Lawrence Butler will slide over to center field, while Carlos Cortes bats ninth and plays right field.
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