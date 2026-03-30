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Clarke is not in the starting lineup for Monday's game against Atlanta.

Clarke started all three of the Athletics' games against the Blue Jays in the opening series but went 1-for-9 at the plate with six strikeouts. He'll take a seat Monday, and Lawrence Butler will slide over to center field, while Carlos Cortes bats ninth and plays right field.

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