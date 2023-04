Clarke is on the 7-day injured list at Double-A Midland with a left shoulder strain, Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com reports.

Clarke presumably suffered the injury in minor-league camp, so his 2023 season will be delayed by several weeks. The 6-foot-5 slugging outfielder registered a 36.2 percent strikeout rate as a 22-year-old at High-A last year, so it will be a tall task for him to make contact at an acceptable clip in his first year against Double-A pitching.