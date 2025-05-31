Clarke went 2-for-3 with an RBI single and two runs scored during Friday's 11-7 loss to Toronto.

The game was already out of reach for the Athletics heading into the ninth inning, but Clarke gave the A's a bit of a spark with an RBI single before being brought home on a double by Lawrence Butler. It was Clarke's first RBI and multi-hit game of his major-league career. The 25-year-old outfielder has gone 3-for-22 over his first seven games with the Athletics, but he's still adjusting to major-league quality pitching as he's struck out 16 times in that span.