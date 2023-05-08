Clarke (shoulder) is slashing .382/.488/.941 with four home runs, 13 runs, 11 RBI and one stolen base in 43 plate appearances over his nine games since being activated from Double-A Midland's 7-day injured list April 24.

Clarke missed the first two and a half weeks of the minor-league season while recovering from a left shoulder strain, but he hasn't had any trouble tapping into power upon being activated from the IL. For all his success thus far, the 23-year-old outfielder is striking out at a 30.2 percent clip, so expect his production to drop off considerably once his .500 BABIP regresses to a normal level.