Clarke (undisclosed) has gone 1-for-19 with three walks and four stolen bases in six games since being reinstated from High-A Lansing's 7-day injured list Tuesday.

Clarke was on the shelf for just five days with the unspecified issue, which may have been COVID-19-related. Since moving up to the High-A level in mid-June, Clarke has slashed .209/.308/.407 with eight home runs and 14 steals in 46 games.