Guerra's contract was selected by the Athletics on Thursday.
Guerra tossed 5.2 scoreless innings with 10 strikeouts in six Cactus League games this spring, but he was reassigned to minor-league camp prior to Opening Day. However, he'll be added to the 40-man roster and join the major-league bullpen after A.J. Puk (biceps) was placed on the 10-day injured list and Trevor Rosenthal (shoulder) was transferred to the 60-day IL. Guerra will likely pitch in low-leverage situations for Oakland.
