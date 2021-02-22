Guerra's arrival in spring training is being delayed by a visa issue, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The 31-year-old is a non-roster invitee to spring training after a rocky 2020 tenure with the Phillies during which he posted an 8.59 ERA and 1.64 WHIP across 7.1 innings over nine appearances. While he's considered a long shot to make the Opening Day roster, Guerra apparently won't be able to make a case for himself in the immediate future.