Guerra (1-0) was credited with the win in an extra-inning victory over the Twins on Wednesday, getting the final out of the 10th inning on one pitch.
Guerra came on in relief of Lou Trivino, who'd surrendered a go-ahead two-run home run to Byron Buxton. The veteran right-hander subsequently qualified as the pitcher of record when the Athletics mounted a three-run rally in the bottom of the frame. Guerra has proven a solid find thus far, pitching to a 1.42 ERA and 0.32 WHIP across four appearances, two of them covering multiple frames.
