Guerra was reassigned to minor-league camp Saturday.
Guerra was delayed by a visa issue to begin camp but still appeared in six Cactus League games. During that time, he tossed 5.2 scoreless innings with 10 strikeouts. However, he'll now report to minor-league camp with less than a week remaining until Opening Day, and he should begin the season at Triple-A Las Vegas.
