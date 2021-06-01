Guerra fired 2.1 perfect innings during which he recorded three strikeouts in an extra-inning loss to the Mariners on Monday.

Guerra got seven valuable outs after starter James Kaprielian was chased following just 3.2 innings on the hill. The veteran right-hander has been a valuable addition to the Athletics' bullpen, posting a 1-1 mark, 3.33 ERA and 0.95 WHIP across 24.1 innings while logging more than one frame in half of his 16 appearances.