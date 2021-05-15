Guerra, who most recently fired three scoreless innings in a loss to the Red Sox on Thursday, has worked a total of seven innings over his last three appearances.

The veteran right-hander has been used sparingly, with those three appearances coming over the last 13 days. Guerra's ability to work multiple innings has proved valuable, however, particularly in a scenario like Thursday's where starter Sean Manaea was chased after just two innings. The timing and circumstances under which Guerra is typically deployed haven't led to any hold opportunities through 11 appearances, although he does have one victory, along with a 2.65 ERA and 0.88 WHIP, across 17 innings.