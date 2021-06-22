Guerra fired a perfect seventh inning in a loss to the Rangers on Monday, recording one strikeout.
The right-hander saw his first action since May 31 and delivered his fourth consecutive scoreless appearance. Except for a couple of stumbles, Guerra has been a pleasant surprise during his first Athletics campaign, forging a 1-1 mark, 3.20 ERA and 0.91 WHIP across the 25.1 innings covering his 17 appearances.
