Guerra joined the Athletics as a non-roster invitee Tuesday, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Guerra has one strong season on his resume, as he cruised to a 3.21 ERA in 53.1 innings of relief with the Angels back in 2016. Over the four years since then, the veteran righty has been trusted to throw just 33.0 innings, and they haven't been particularly good ones, as he's struggled to a 6.55 ERA. He's seemingly a long shot to break camp with the team.
