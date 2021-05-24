Guerra (1-1) allowed one run on one hit and a walk over an inning as he took the loss Sunday against the Angels.
Guerra surrendered a leadoff walk in the eighth and eventually allowed that runner to score to give the Angels a 6-5 lead after a pair of sacrifices and a single advanced him home. The 32-year-old righty owns a 4.12 ERA and 19:8 K:BB over 19.2 innings.
