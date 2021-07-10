Guerra fired a scoreless eighth inning in a loss to the Rangers on Friday, issuing one walk.
The veteran reliever is picking up work on a regular basis after a lull for much of June, as he's already logged four appearances in July. Guerra gave up two earned runs apiece in back-to-back outings June 27 and July 1, but he's bounced back to post three straight scoreless efforts over 2.2 innings.
