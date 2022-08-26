Garcia was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on Friday.
Garcia was sent to the minors in early August but will rejoin the Athletics to provide depth after Skye Bolt (knee) was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday. Over 14 minor-league games following his demotion, Garcia slashed .308/.390/.692 with five home runs, a triple, three doubles, 14 RBI and 12 runs.
