Garcia went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in a loss to the Mets on Friday.

Garcia's 426-foot shot to left in the eighth inning gave the Athletics their final run of the game in a dismal night overall for the team's bats. The rookie had been mired in a 1-for-20 slump over his previous five games, and the homer marked the first time he'd left the yard since Sept. 14. Factoring in Friday's blast, 10 of Garcia's first 19 hits have gone for extra bases.