site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: athletics-dermis-garcia-day-off-wednesday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Athletics' Dermis Garcia: Day off Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Garcia is not in the starting lineup Wednesday against Atlanta.
Garcia will get a day off Wednesday after he went 0-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's loss. Stephen Vogt will start at first base and bat fourth in the series finale.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read