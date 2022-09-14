Garcia went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run and an RBI double in Tuesday's 8-7 loss to the Rangers.

Garcia's playing time has dried up lately, but he took advantage of his opportunity Tuesday. He opened the scoring with a three-run blast in the first inning and added an RBI double in the fifth to account for the Athletics' last run of the game. This was his third multi-hit effort of the season and his first to feature multiple extra-base hits. The 24-year-old is slashing .288/.373/.538 with three homers, 12 RBI, eight runs scored and four doubles through 59 plate appearances, though he may have to settle for the short side of a platoon unless his bat heats up dramatically.