Garcia went 1-for-4 with a walk and a two-run home run in Tuesday's 10-6 win over the Nationals.

Getting the start at first base and hitting fifth, Garcia came to the plate in the third inning and crushed an Erick Fedde sinker that stayed up in the zone, launching it over the fence in left-center field for his first career homer in the big leagues. The 24-year-old has started two straight games at first base, with Seth Brown shifting to right field both times, and with the A's missing some bodies in the outfield, Garcia could stick in the starting nine if he keeps hitting.