Garcia went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in a win over the Rangers on Wednesday.

Garcia's 395-foot shot to left field in the second inning accounted for the first run of the night and marked his second time leaving the yard in as many games. The rookie's successful offensive night is just the latest example of his impressive ability to quickly adapt to big-league arms, as he's now carrying a .291 average and .963 OPS across his first 63 plate appearances while logging increasingly regular playing time at first base.