Garcia is hitting .286/.415/.500 with two home runs, an 18.9 BB% and a 22.6 K% in 14 games for Triple-A Las Vegas, but he has not played since April 26.

He is not listed as being on the injured list, but he is likely dealing with some sort of ailment. Garcia was once one of the most impressive power-hitting prospects in the lower levels of the minors when he was in the Yankees' organization, but issues making contact combined with his inability to play above the bottom of the defensive spectrum led to him falling out of prospect relevancy. If he can get back in action and stay hot at the dish, we could see the A's give him a look this season given the dearth of talent at the big-league level.