Garcia went 1-for-4 with a two-run single in a loss to the Astros on Thursday.

Garcia accounted for Oakland's only runs with his fourth-inning single, which plated Ramon Laureano and Sean Murphy to erase an early 1-0 deficit. The rookie has quickly piled up 15 RBI on just 17 hits in his first 22 games, displaying the same knack for timely knocks that he did throughout several minor-league stops -- factoring in Thursday's production, Garcia owns a stellar .407 average with men on base thus far with the Athletics, including a .444 figure with men in scoring position.