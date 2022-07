Garcia went 2-for-4 with a run during a win over the Tigers in the nightcap of a doubleheader on Thursday.

The rookie delivered the first multi-hit effort of his career, although in a reminder of his inexperience against big-league arms, he also struck out in his other two plate appearances. Garcia has now hit safely in three of his first four games since a July 10 promotion from Triple-A Las Vegas and figures to continue seeing intermittent playing time at first base and designated hitter.