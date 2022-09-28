Garcia is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Angels.
Garcia started the past four games and will take a seat Wednesday after he went 3-for-15 with a home run, three RBI and three runs during that span. Stephen Vogt will step in at first base for the A's.
