Garcia went 1-for-4 with a two-run double in a loss to the Astros on Sunday.

The rookie accounted for all of Oakland's runs with his sixth-inning two-bagger, his ninth extra-base knock out of 18 total hits for him thus far in his brief big-league career. Garcia has already accumulated 17 RBI over his first 25 games, with nine of those coming in the last six contests alone. With a seemingly secure role at either first base or designated hitter the rest of the way, Garcia should have ample opportunity to continue building on his solid numbers over the last two weeks of the season.