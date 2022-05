Garcia (undisclosed) has gone 7-for-16 with a home run, a double, three RBI and three runs in four games since returning to action for Triple-A Las Vegas on May 11.

Garcia hadn't played for nearly two weeks due to the unspecified issue before checking back into the lineup. The 24-year-old first baseman is slashing .328/.429/.569 through 70 plate appearances at Las Vegas this season and could get a look with the Athletics at some point later in 2022.