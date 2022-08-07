The Athletics optioned Garcia to Triple-A Las Vegas on Sunday.

Garcia will cede his spot on the 26-man active roster to right-hander Adrian Martinez, who was recalled from Las Vegas in advance of his start Sunday against the Giants. Following his July 10 promotion from Triple-A, Garcia found playing time hard to come by with the Athletics. He appeared in only eight games during his nearly month-long stay with the big club, hitting .250 with two doubles, three runs and one RBI.

