Garcia is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles.

Garcia appears to have settled into an everyday role at first base, having started each of the past six games at the position while going 6-for-18 with two home runs, a double, three walks, five RBI and one additional run over that stretch. Stephen Vogt will draw the start at first base Sunday, but Seth Brown -- who has been playing right field of late -- could take over as the Athletics' primary option at first base once Ramon Laureano (oblique) returns from the injured list. Oakland could shift Laureano over to center field and keep Brown in right if Garcia's production at the plate continues to warrant steady playing time at first base.