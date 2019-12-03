Play

Athletics' Dillon Thomas: Invited to A's camp

Thomas signed a minor-league deal with the Athletics on Tuesday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

The deal includes an invitation to big-league camp. It would be quite a surprise if Thomas breaks camp with the team, as he's played just three games at the Triple-A level thus far in his career. In parts of three seasons at the Double-A level, he owns a .246/.334/.411 slash line.

