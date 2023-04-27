Acevedo was activated from the 15-day injured list by the Athletics on Thursday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Acevedo missed a couple weeks of action with a lower-back strain. He struggled before getting injured and also during his rehab assignment, so the A's might ease him back into high-leverage spots.
More News
-
Athletics' Domingo Acevedo: Throws bullpen Tuesday•
-
Athletics' Domingo Acevedo: Placed on IL with back strain•
-
Athletics' Domingo Acevedo: Unblemished ERA in spring•
-
Athletics' Domingo Acevedo: Charged with blown save•
-
Athletics' Domingo Acevedo: Earns extra-inning win•
-
Athletics' Domingo Acevedo: Gives up decisive homer•