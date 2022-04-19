Acevedo fired a scoreless seventh inning in a win over the Orioles on Monday, allowing two hits while recording a strikeout.

Acevedo got 11 of his 16 pitches into the strike zone and successfully navigated a pair of singles by Trey Mancini and Ramon Urias by inducing an inning-ending double-play flyout from Austin Hays. The towering right-hander had pitched to even more contact in his most recent outing, giving up three earned runs on five hits over two-thirds of an innings to the Blue Jays, but he'd been stellar over his first four appearances with eight strikeouts across 4.1 innings.